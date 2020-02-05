Rebellin, 48, signs contract to race in 2020

Italian veteran to race with Croatian Continental team in 2020.

Meridiana Kamen officials Wednesday confirmed Davide Rebellin, 48, will race with the continental team in 2020.

Rebellin turned pro in 1993, and raced at the highest levels until testing positive for CERA at the 2008 Olympic Games. Rebellin returned from a ban, and raced another full decade.

Rebellin said he would retire in 2019, but team officials Wednesday confirmed the Italian will be part of the team this season.

To put his age in perspective, Rebellin turned pro the same year Miguel Indurain won his third Tour de France. Rebellin turned pro the same year as a brash young Texan named Lance Armstrong. Rebellin turned pro seven years before Remco Evenepoel was born.

Rebellin won 60 times during his career, including his Ardennes treble when he swept Amstel Gold Race, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2004. His last victory came with a stage at the 2017 Tour of Iran.