Rapha Foundation awards second round of grantees

The U.S.-based recipients of the previous round of grants included the Amy D. Foundation, Boulder Junior Cycling, NICA, Star Track, and USA Cycling Foundation.

Four grassroots cycling organizations in the U.K. and Europe are set to benefit from funding from the Rapha Foundation.

The Rayner Foundation, Herne Hill Velodrome Trust (HHVT), Helen100, and the Cyclists’ Alliance have each been designated a share of the latest round of grants, which are awarded to support local cycling initiatives. These four grantees received their funding earlier this winter, joining five U.S.-based beneficiaries which received the first round of funding in the spring of 2019.

Hannah-Barnes has been a Rayner Foundation beneficiary. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com

The Rayner Foundation (formerly known as the Dave Rayner Fund) provides support to young cyclists as they begin their careers. Previous recipients include Adam Yates, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Hannah Barnes, and Dan Maclay. The fund was set up in 1995, in memory of professional cyclist Dave Rayner who died suddenly at age 27. The funds received will be used for rider support and expenses associated with running the Foundation.

The Herne Hill Velodrome hosted the 1948 Olympics track cycling events. Photo: Adam Scott

The Herne Hill Velodrome, in South London, has served the cycling community since 1891. It hosted the 1948 Olympics, and currently provides a track, and off-road cycling venue for thousands of cyclists annually. The Rapha Foundation grant will be provided to HHVT — the charity that manages operations at the velodrome — to employ a new youth development officer, for youth coaching, for community outreach, and to support other development roles at the velodrome. The grant will also be used to renovate the entranceway to the site.

Helen100 includes a series for women competing in international cyclocross events. Photo: Courtesy Helen100.

The Helen100 Foundation focuses on creating and developing opportunities for young women in cyclocross, through community, coaching and clinics, operating a trophy series at international ‘cross events, and for travel and entry fee reimbursements.

Alexis Ryan of team Canyon-SRAM. Photo: Sean Robinson/Velofocus

The Cyclists Alliance was established to protect the interests of women cyclists. The Cyclists’ Alliance lobbies for improved career and economic prospects, fairness and equality, and support both during and after women’s cycling careers. The organization was set up by former pro cyclist Iris Slappendel, Carmen Small and Gracie Elvin, who recognized a need for a support structure to represent women cyclists through their careers. The grant from the Rapha Foundation will help expand the services already offered by the Cyclists Alliance, while providing marketing resources to raise awareness of the organization on a global level.

Simon Mottram, Rapha’s founder and CEO, said: “I am extremely proud to announce the next group of organizations who will get funding from the Rapha Foundation, this time close to home. When we first discussed the Rapha Foundation helping young and disadvantaged riders getting into racing, it was organizations like The Rayner Foundation and the amazing work of Helen Wyman that we had in mind. Herne Hill is an iconic facility for those of us who live in London, and we are excited to help them reach more of their local community.”

The mission of the Rapha Foundation is to build a better future for the sport of cycling by inspiring, empowering and supporting the next generation of racers. It provides direct funding to not-for-profit organizations of all sizes that introduce underserved audiences to cycling. The Foundation will champion these organizations and take aspiring racers on a journey from their local park to podiums at the top of the sport.