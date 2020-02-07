Racing at Valenciana taking an early-season toll
At the 2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Dylan Groenewegen, crashed —prior to winning the stage—but was still able to recover and get back into the race, with the help of his team, Jumbo-Visma.
“It was an easy day but in the final I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok…I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was ok [to complete the stage].”
Groenewegen’s teammate, Tobias Foss, in his first race as a professional, was not so lucky.
Crashing hard in Stage 2, Foss — the winner of the 2019 Tour de l’Avenir — was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a broken clavicle. Foss expects to return to racing, as soon as he’s cleared by team doctors.
“What a start to my pro career, haha! A broken collarbone that needs a surgery is the case, so I am happy it didn’t [go] worse! Huge thanks to the team for taking good care of me and thanks for all the messages!”
And, seasoned racers are not immune from crashes, either. Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondial), hit the deck while exiting a rotary with 15km to go in Stage 3. The experienced Frenchman suffered a fractured left scaphoid. At this time, there is no timeline for Gallopin’s return to racing.
Gallopin’s teammate, Oliver Naesen, also went down, suffering a bruised pelvis, but managed to escape without a fracture.