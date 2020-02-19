Peter Sagan shoots down links to cryptocurrency scheme

Peter Sagan urges fans not to be lured into a cryptocurrency scam that popped up on Slovakian websites

Peter Sagan doesn’t want you to buy bitcoin.

The three-time world champion issued a strong denial overnight to what appears to be an online scam citing Sagan’s name to lure would-be investors into a cryptocurrency trading scheme.

Sagan posted a message on Twitter denying association with an article that was popping up on Slovakian websites, alleging that Sagan had invested 1.5 million euros in a cryptocurrency business.

“I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false,” Sagan wrote.

I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article. I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false. https://t.co/3togFYhKZ8 — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) February 18, 2020

Fake news runs deep, especially in the murky world of cryptocurrency. An article popped up under a false URL with quotes from Sagan, suggesting that would-be investors act quickly before government officials shut down crypto trading. It appears to be copying other fake adds that have been popping around the world.

Cryptocurrency remains highly unregulated, and investors can lose — and make — a lot of money in a blink of an eye.

Sagan, meanwhile, is sticking to his day job. After debuting his 2020 season at the Tour de San Juan, he’s scheduled to race next at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo. The northern classics and the Giro-Tour double are the major goals for Sagan.