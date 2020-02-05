Pedersen extends with Trek-Segafredo for two seasons

World champion to stay with Trek-Segafredo through 2022 as team shows confidence in his classics abilities

Mads Pedersen, the reigning road world champion, will stay with Trek-Segafredo through the 2022 season.

Pedersen said he believes he can continue to grow as a rider at Trek-Segafredo, which he joined in 2017, and the team confirmed a two-year contract extension for the Dane.

“I want to keep winning races,” Pedersen said. “I want to be more consistent and more on the top level in the classics, not just the big races but in all the races, instead of popping up occasionally. That’s my main goal right now and then, of course, to honor and show respect for the rainbow stripes.”

For 2020, the classics will be one of the biggest goals, with Pedersen is also scheduled to make his Tour de France debut as well.

“He is a winner and has a winning instinct and I firmly believe is on his way to be successful at the classics,” Guercilena said. “Last season he had a hard time, but I trust that after the win at the worlds, he will be more confident in his abilities, and I believe he will obtain great results during the upcoming seasons.”