Movistar clears way for Andrey Amador to join Team Ineos

Team Movistar ends a long-running contract dispute with the Costa Rican, opening door for Amador to likely join Ineos.

Andrey Amador, the Costa Rican cyclist at the center of a contract dispute, is now cleared to join Team Ineos for 2020.

Movistar confirmed Tuesday that it reached an agreement to terminate a contract extension, thus opening the door for him to join Ineos.

The 33-year-old Costa Rican, fourth in the 2015 Giro d’Italia, was at the center of an UCI arbitration over a contract dispute. Last summer, Amador looked likely to stay with Movistar, but accepted a late offer from Team Ineos. Movistar claimed it had a valid pre-contractual agreement, however, and took the dispute to the UCI. It appears an agreement was reached between all parties, and Amador is free to leave the Spanish outfit where he turned pro in 2009.

It’s expected he will join Team Ineos, just in time to help fill the void left by retiring rider Vasil Kiryienka. Ironman athlete Cam Wurf also recently joined Ineos, but he is not expected to be racing in the major grand tours on the international calendar.

Amador has emerged as one of the most reliable helpers in the peloton, and he follows fellow Latin American rider and former Movistar teammate Richard Carapaz to Ineos. Amador was an important engine in Carapaz’s Giro victory in 2019.

If the Amador move is finalized as expected, it underscores a growing Latin American presence on the UK-registered team. It already boasts four Colombians, including 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal, as well as two Ecuadoran riders.

Amador’s exit is the latest for Movistar, which is hitting the reset button in 2020 after the exodus of many of its top riders, including Carapaz, Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa.