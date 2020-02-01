Madigan Munro hits podium at ‘cross World Championships

Munro takes third while teammate Gonsalus places eighth in strong performance from the U.S. team.

Coloradan Madigan Munro took third place at the first-ever junior women’s UCI cyclocross World Championships, Saturday.

18-year-old Munro took the final step of the podium behind race winner Shirin van Anrooij and her Dutch teammate Puck Pieterse in Dubendorf, Switzerland. Munro’s third-place put a stamp on a strong performance from the American team, with Lizzy Gunsalus placing eighth after an aggressive performance.

Munro has enjoyed a strong season, picking up the national junior ‘cross title in Tacoma, December, and winning GP Sven Nys last month. Munro has been racing with Boulder Junior Cycling through the season and took to Twitter after the race to thank her team and supporters.

“It’s been an amazing season, and I couldn’t have done any of this without all of your amazing support,” she said.

Junior World Championships Bronze Medalist Maddie Munro has a special message for her friends at home! 🇺🇸🥉🙌 You’re looking at the future of cyclocross in the U.S. right here! Can you believe this is only her second cyclocross season??? #Dubendorf2020 @Boulderjuniors pic.twitter.com/QIfjc3S2VF — USA Cycling (@usacycling) February 1, 2020

Munro and Gunsalus lit up the race from the start, accelerating clear of the bunch along with van Anrooij, who has been racing with the seniors for much of the season.

Van Anrooij soon pulled clear on the dry, hard course. The race strung out behind her, and Dutchwoman Pieterse slotted into second. Gunsalus rode in third for the opening of the race, but faded back to the chase group behind her.

However, the U.S. jersey was soon back at the front of the race as Munro moved up from the chase bunch to take third place. From there on, the top-3 remained unchanged as van Anrooij took a commanding win.