Luke Rowe extends with Team Ineos through 2023

A key member of Team Ineos's classics lineup, Rowe has been with the British outfit for his entire professional cycling career.

British rider and Team Ineos lifer Luke Rowe has just extended his contract on the team until 2023. Rowe, 29, turned professional on the team under its former Sky colors, and has raced with the British outfit for his entire career.

“For me this team is number-one in the world for looking after their riders and that is a big factor for me committing my future to Team Ineos,” he said.

“Obviously this new contract extension shows a lot of commitment from myself and the team,” Rowe added. “I turned pro here. I’ve been here since day one. And now I’m as excited as ever to part of this new chapter with Ineos.”

Rowe joins recent Tour de France champ Egan Bernal in extending his contract until 2023. But unlike the Colombian, winning the yellow jersey is not his concern, save in a supporting role. Rowe instead is a key player as captain, capable of riding in the spring classics as well as the Tour de France.

“I think working with young guys is a big part of why the team committed to me for another four years. If you look at the riders we’ve got on the team, there’s a long list of young riders who are growing and developing into riders at the very top of their game. To work with these young guys is something I really enjoy.”

Rowe has been a key member of Team Ineos’s Classics lineup for several seasons, and has come close to winning a Monument for the squad. He was fifth at the Tour of Flanders in 2016 and eighth at Paris-Roubaix in 2015.

Rowe has also seen the team evolve into one of the most international units in the sport and relishes the role of bridging some of the gaps.

“We’re a British team. We’ve got a British backer, a British boss and a strong core of British riders,” he said. “But now we’ve taken on a South American contingent. For me it is a case of bouncing off of everyone and being the middleman between them all. I think us Brits and the South Americans have a very similar mentality, which a lot of people might not realize. We’re a humble group of riders. There are no big egos, and I think that is a big reason why we work so well together.”

Team Principal David Brailsford called Rowe a “true racer.”

“Luke embodies what this team is about—grit, hard work, learning from setbacks and coming back stronger, racing at the front and always putting the team first,” Brailsford said. “He has been a big part of our past and will have an important role to play in the future.”