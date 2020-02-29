Jasper Stuyven powers ahead of Yves Lampaert to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Two Belgians battled it out for bragging rights in the season's first major one-day race

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) took a huge win to open the 2020 classics season with a win in a two-up sprint Saturday at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Stuyven and Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) were two survivors of an elite group that charged into the fore in the closing kilometers of the Belgian season opener. Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) lost the wheel late, and crossed the line to fill out the podium in third.

The 200km race from Gent to Ninove opened with poor weather, extreme conditions and star rider Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) out with a cold. An early break was reeled in halfway through the race, opening the door for a more dangerous group with about 75km to go.

The selection was made, with Stuyven, Kragh Andersen and Lampaert being joined by rederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal), Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Trentin (CCC) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma). The gap hovered around two minutes as there was no committed chase from behind with so many teams represented in the front group.

The iconic Kapelmuur delivered some drive on the day’s second to last climb, with Stuyven and Lampaert powering away from the group. Kragh Andersen gave a solo chase and eventually made it a leading trio with less than 20km to go.

Stuyven and Lampaert went clear on the legendary Muur. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The trio turned the wheels to guarantee they’d be away for the win, though a tired Kragh Andersen gave up the chase with 2km to go. Stuyven, a winner of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2016, powered ahead of his compatriot to take the most important one-day race victory of his career.

>> Results Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, 200km

1. Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Trek-Segafredo

2. Yves Lampaert (Bel), Deceuninck-Quick-Step

3. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den), Sunweb

4. Matteo Trentin (Ita), CCC

5. Tim Declerq (Bel), Deceuninck-Quick-Step

6. Mike Teunissen (Ned), Jumbo-Visma

7. Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ag2r-La Mondiale

8. Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Lotto-Soudal

9. Stefan Küng (Sui), Groupama-FDJ

10. Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-Wuick-Step