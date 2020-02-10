Gallery: Snowy fun at Colorado’s Old Man Winter Rally gravel race

The gravel season kicked off this weekend with Colorado's Old Man Winter Rally, a 100-kilometer trek across dirt roads in Boulder County. Heavy snowfall greeted racers on the morning of the event, and by the time they left the start line in Lyons, Colorado, several inches had accumulated on roadways. And then, just 15 kilometers in, the Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision to stop the event. That wasn't before VeloNews Photo Editor, Brad Kaminski, snapped some images of the snowy action in Colorado.