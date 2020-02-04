Fast Talk, ep. 96: Analysis on Pedaling Dynamics with Colby Pearce

Pedaling a bike is simple, right? Well, not exactly. Veteran fitter and former Olympian Colby Pearce weighs in with some wisdom.

For this episode, Chris and Coach Connor go to former Olympian and current fit guru Colby Pearce with a simple request: Tell us what you know about the pedal stroke. We anticipated an intelligent, albeit relatively short answer. What Colby gave us, just back from a detailed fitting with the EF Education First team, was a monologue of gold.

We also caught up with reigning U.S. national road race champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo for more advice on how to train the pedal stroke, on and off the bike.

