Fast Talk, ep. 96: Analysis on Pedaling Dynamics with Colby Pearce
For this episode, Chris and Coach Connor go to former Olympian and current fit guru Colby Pearce with a simple request: Tell us what you know about the pedal stroke. We anticipated an intelligent, albeit relatively short answer. What Colby gave us, just back from a detailed fitting with the EF Education First team, was a monologue of gold.
We also caught up with reigning U.S. national road race champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo for more advice on how to train the pedal stroke, on and off the bike.
Thanks again for everyone who has sent us questions both via email (fasttalk@fastlabs.com) as well as by calling our google voicemail at 719-800-2112.