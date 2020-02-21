Dirt Fest resurrected as Raystown Bike Fest

Earlier this year, Dirt Rag magazine announced they were ceasing all operations, including the beloved Dirt Fest at Raystown Lake, PA.

Fans of Dirt Rag magazine’s Dirt Fest will have the opportunity to attend a weekend of riding mountain bikes and houseboats at Raystown Lake once again in 2020.

The publishers of beloved mountain bike magazine Dirt Rag announced earlier this year that, after 30 years of publication, the magazine was shuttering. The announcement also included the news that the magazine’s Dirt Fest mountain bike festival would also cease to exist.

According to a press release, advocacy group Friends of Raystown Lake is picking up the Dirt Fest Pennsylvania torch with a new event on the same weekend, May 15-17, 2020.

Like Dirt Fest, the Raystown Bike Fest will be a fundraiser for the Allegrippis Trail network, a stacked loop trail system in central PA. This year, the event will be capped at 800 participants, to encourage the grassroots vibe similar to the early days of Dirt Fest.

Registration for the event only, which provides access to demos, skills clinics, and group rides costs $25. The event pass and onsite camping is $50.

In 2018, Dirt Rag added a second Dirt Fest in West Virginia; Dirt Fest WV is also now under new ownership and will be moving forward as the Bike Bash at Big Bear West Virginia. The venue owners will host the festival on the originally scheduled dates, July 17-19, 2020.