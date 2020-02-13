Colorado Classic to continue free live-streaming in 2020

A video series titled “HERoes” will be released throughout the year, profiling women cyclists, teams and staff as they tell their real and unfiltered stories about the sport.

The Colorado Classic announced the continuation of its streaming model for TV coverage, and the launch of a new 2020 video series which will celebrate and empower female athletes.

“We believe that the key to advancing the business opportunities and consumer engagements for women’s cycling is through increased exposure,” said Lucy Diaz, CEO of RPM Events Group, the organizers of the Colorado Classic.

“As we continue to develop the defining elements of the Colorado Classic and the supporting media platform, broadcast coverage is a major focus — in a way that is both free and readily accessible for the consumer, while also financially sustainable for the race.”

Ahead of its women’s-only debut in 2019, the Colorado Classic set out to explore new ways to create and stream content. The race organizers used cellular technology to capture live coverage, which was streamed for free each day, in its entirety, from the start line through the awards ceremonies.

The live stream was distributed through 30 different outlets and received more than 350,000 views from fans in 144 countries.

In 2019, the total production costs of the race broadcast were approximately one-third the cost of the TV production and distribution of past races.

The peloton headed out of Steamboat Springs on Stage 1 of the 2019 Colorado Classic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson

“By applying these new cost-efficient cellular technologies to capture the live coverage, and then streaming it through a strategic network of partners and social media outlets, we’re able to put our race on a global stage for a fraction of the cost,” said Rob Simon, Executive Producer and CMO of RPM Events Group. “This approach makes cycling events more financially viable and sustainable while giving our fans a high-definition, immersive and social TV experience.”

Additionally, a video series titled “HERoes” will be released throughout the year, profiling women cyclists, teams, and staff as they tell their real and unfiltered stories about the sport.

“We realize it’s not enough to just provide four days of competition, we have to develop a platform that celebrates the sport, the athlete and creates meaningful connections in the community,” said Diaz. “We are committed to telling the stories beyond the race and will amplify our original content HERoes video series.”

“Change doesn’t happen because someone wants it. Change happens when people commit all their energy to getting the world to take notice. Our entire organization and business is focused on delivering and demonstrating our message of opportunity and equity,” said Diaz. “We are proud to lead the charge and will look to like-minded organizations and individuals to join us in this powerful change to culture.”