Chloe Dygert smashes world record in IP qualifying

The American prodigy continues to dominate on the track and will race for the gold medal Saturday evening

BERLIN (VN) — Chloe Dygert smashed the world record in qualifying for individual pursuit Saturday and will race for the world title later this evening.

Dygert, hot off winning the team pursuit title Thursday, roared to a new world mark, smashing her own former record by three seconds, with a final time 3:17.283.

Dygert will face off against Lisa Brennauer of Germany, one second slower, in the gold-medal round Saturday evening. USA Cycling teammate Emma White rode a promising sixth-fastest time at 8.384 seconds slower.

The worlds continue Saturday evening with the women’s Madison, featuring Jennifer Valente and Megan Jastrab.