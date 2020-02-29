Chloe Dygert powers to new world record in gold-medal finale

The American broke her own mark twice in Berlin on Saturday en route to winning the world title in individual pursuit

BERLIN (VN) — Chloe Dygert seems to be setting a new world record every time she races the individual pursuit.

She bettered her previous world records twice Saturday en route to powering to the world title at the Berlin 2020 World Track Cycling Championships. Dygert smashed the mark during qualifying, stopping the clock 3:17.283. Facing off against Lisa Brennauer in the finals, she trimmed it even more to post 3:16.937.

“I came here with the goal of trying to [set the world record]. Last year I had a goal to set a 15 or 16, but today I really wanted to get a 14 so I’m a little bummed,” she said. “But I mean to be able to win is always good. I went out there with everything I had.”

The victory caps an incredible week for Dygert. She was part of the gold-medal winning effort in the team pursuit on Thursday.

Dygert came roaring into Berlin with confidence, and even though it’s no longer an Olympic event, the individual pursuit will remain a central part of Dygert’s trajectory in the coming years.

“My all-time goal, I want to break 3:10,” Dygert said. “I haven’t been on the track very long, and I missed last year with injury. I think there are some huge gains to be made.”

Like her teammate Jen Valente, Dygert will switch to a road racing schedule over the next few months. With the Tokyo Olympic Games on the horizon, the team will regroup this summer to put final preparations on the team pursuit squad.

“Everyone is going to make gains before the Olympics,” Dygert said. “We have to prepare for that. We cannot assume things. I’ve got to work harder than ever before.”

Valente and Megan Jastrab crashed heavily in Madison competition Saturday when a British rider rode between them as they were executing an exchange. All three hit the boards, yet Valente and Jastrab were able to finish the race.

Dygert, who is also racing on the road in Tokyo, will be targeting gold medals in both track and road racing later this summer.

It’s a shame the individual pursuit is no longer an Olympic event. She would have been the five-star favorite for that as well.

“That would be the greatest thing ever,” Dygert said if the IP was an Olympic sport again. “I would do whatever to make that possible.”