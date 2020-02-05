CADF confirms it did not press for action from secret Ferrari dossier

CADF confirms production of report linking banned Dr. Ferrari to members of Team Astana, but that it chose not to forward the findings to UCI.

The CADF, the agency at the center of a leaked investigation into Dr. Michele Ferrari, confirmed Wednesday it did not press for disciplinary action.

The Cycling Anti-Doping Federation made its first public statement since reports hit Danish and Norwegian media Sunday about a secret dossier suggesting links between Ferrari and riders on the Astana team.

CADF confirmed key details of the report, including that it hired an independent contractor to follow up on “possible anti-doping rule violations.”

A statement confirmed a report was produced and shared with other anti-doping institutions and law-enforcement agencies, but insists that CADF did not leak the report to journalists.

CADF also confirmed after “careful review of the elements available,” it did not forward the report to the UCI to open any disciplinary proceedings.

The statement did not address several questions, including why it did not forward the report.

See full statement below:

CADF statement on allegations against Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko and Dr Michele Ferrari

“In response to growing media interest surrounding rider Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko and Dr. Michele Ferrari, the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to define and carry out anti-doping in the sport of cycling, would like to clarify a number of points.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the WADA International Standard for Testing and Investigations, the CADF investigates any intelligence it receives regarding possible anti-doping rule violations.

In view of the public disclosure of certain documents, the CADF can confirm the following:

The CADF received information in relation to alleged potential anti-doping rule violations and requested intelligence service provider Sportradar to conduct additional research on the allegations to complete CADF files.

International cooperation being key to effective anti-doping investigations, Sportradar’s subsequent report was shared in strict confidentiality and in a secured manner with a selection of relevant anti-doping bodies and law enforcement agencies.

The CADF treated the information contained in the report with extreme care. At no point did it share the findings with any other third party, including media representatives.

The CADF deeply regrets that the report was leaked, and an inquiry is being conducted to understand how the file was made public and prevent this from happening again.

Finally, the CADF confirms that after careful review of the elements available, it has not submitted the report to the UCI for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the individuals or team in question.

The CADF will not be making any further comment on the matter.”