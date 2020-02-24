Tech Podcast: The Ouch Episode

A cyclist's life is likely to involve a crash or two. Senior Editor Betsy Welch has seen all that and more in her pre-VeloNews life as a Registered Nurse. She joins Tech Editor Dan Cavallari on the tech podcast, to discuss crashing and recovery.

Road rash. Weeping wounds. Tegaderm.

A cyclist’s life is likely to involve at least one of those things at some point. Senior Editor Betsy Welch has seen all that and more in her pre-VeloNews life as a registered nurse. She joins Tech Editor Dan Cavallari on the tech podcast to talk about first aid kits, and things you should carry with you on every ride.

Beyond the first aid kit, what equipment do you need to keep yourself safe before, during, and after a crash? Welch and Cavallari discuss everything from Road IDs to CBD, and even foam rollers. Snake bite kits? Maybe you need one, but your phone might be a better tool to address that kind of unfortunate occurrence.

We also highlight some new(ish) technology that can get help to you more quickly in the event of a crash. Helmet-mounted crash sensors—like IceDot and ANGI—have become popular, and for good reason: they send out messages automatically to your emergency contact to let them know you’ve crashed. Garmin also has such a feature built into many of its computers. These are worth checking out no matter where you ride.

Ultimately, the best thing you can do post-crash is rest. As Welch notes in the episode, it’s vital that you listen to your body and take care of yourself. There isn’t a gadget or piece of technology out there that can do that part for you.

Have questions about the tech podcast, or suggestions for future tech podcast topics? Feel free to email Dan Cavallari (dcavallari@velonews.com) or contact him on social media (@browntiedan on Instagram and Twitter).