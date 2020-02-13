Salsa refreshes component spec on 2020 Spearfish, Horsethief, and Rustler

Fox suspension forks, carbon wheels, and an all new aluminum frame.

Salsa’s 2020 full-suspension mountain bike lineup looks familiar, since the frame designs have stayed largely the same. But with plenty of new component options on the market now, Salsa’s Spearfish, Horsethief, and Rustler all get dressed in the new goodies.

All three bikes are available in 1x spec, with either SRAM or Shimano groups. A frame-only option is also available for each model at $2,799 ($2,649 for the Rustler aluminum option).

The Spearfish is the ideal choice for the XC riders out there, but it’s certainly not limited to smooth, flowy cross-country courses. A 120mm fork gives you a bit more cushion for pushing limits on the daily ride, and it comes standard with a dropper post. It has the steepest head tube angle in the lineup, so climbing on the Spearfish will feel intuitive and aggressive.

2020 Salsa Spearfish. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

Spearfish

• 29-inch progressive cross-country geometry

• accommodates 29 x 2.2-2.6 in tires, or 27.5 x 2.8 – 3.0 inch tires

• 100mm of Split Pivot suspension travel

• 120mm fork

• 67.8° head tube angle

• four sizes (s, m, l, xl)

• $2,799 – $7,099

The Horsethief tackles the Trail category with a 140mm fork and a 67-degree head tube angle to make it agile both up and down the mountain. There’s plenty of tire clearance for those 29-inch wheels too.

2020 Salsa Horsethief. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

Horsethief

• 29-inch all-around trail

• accommodates 29 x 2.2-2.6 in tires, or 27.5 x 2.8 – 3.0 inch tires

• 120mm of Split Pivot suspension travel

• 140mm travel fork

• 67° head tube angle

• four sizes (s, m, l, xl)

• $2,799 – $7,099

The Rustler is the rowdiest of the bunch, with nimble 27.5-inch wheels and 150mm of suspension up front and 130mm in the rear. The front end slacks out with a 65.8-degree head tube angle — the Rustler is a descending connoisseur. If you’re mostly a Trail rider who occasionally dips a toe in enduro, this is worth a look. The Rustler now comes in an aluminum version, with prices ranging from $2,649 to $3,199.

2020 Salsa Rustler. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

Rustler

• 27.5 trail

• 130mm of Split Pivot suspension travel

• 150mm travel fork

• 65.8° head tube angle

• 27.5 x 2.3-2.8 inch tires

• five sizes (xs s m l xl)

• $2,649 – $7,099