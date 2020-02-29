Rudy Project Cutline: all new sunglass with cycling-specific lens, adjustability options

The shield style sunglass offers a wraparound, rimless lens, adjustable nose-pad and temple tips, and (finally) an easier way to swap lenses.

The Rudy Project Cutline are an all new model of performance eyewear from the Italian manufacturer, featuring a lens specifically designed for durability, field of view, and demands of riding road, gravel, mtb, and cyclocross.

The wraparound shield design incorporates modular bumpers, that may enhance ventilation and prevent lens fogging. The Cutline can also be worn without bumpers, for maximum field of view.

Photo: Courtesy Rudy Project

A quick change system looks to allow simple and easy lens swaps—and this is a feature which cannot be appreciated enough for any sunglasses with swappable lenses.

The temple-tips and nosepiece are made of a non-slip material which is replaceable, and adjustable and can be reshaped to fit a wide range of face and head shapes.

Photo: Courtesy Rudy Project

Photo: Courtesy Rudy Project

Pricing and standard configuration options

The ImpactX Series is available in the following frame color and lens configurations for $209.99

• matte black with ImpactX 2 Black lens

• carbonium with ImpactX 2 Red lens

• white gloss ImpactX 2 Laser Purple lens

For those needing a Rudy Project Rx prescription lens insert, frame/lens configurations are available now for $209.99

• bronze fade with smoke black lens

• Mandarin fade/coral with Multilaser-red lens

• matte black with Multilaser-orange lens

• black gloss with Multilaser-gold lens

• pacific blue matte Multilaser-ice lens

The Rudy Project Cutline is available immediately, from the Rudy Project North America web site.