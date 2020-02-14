New Oakley Sutro Origins gives nod to iconic 1984 Eyeshade

The Oakley Love of Sport campaign features love letters written from the perspective of the company's products.

On Valentine’s Day, Oakley has launched Love of Sport, part of its One Obsession campaign.

The new campaign—which includes a limited edition line sunglasses — was launched as a series of love letters written from the perspective of Oakley products.

The special edition line sunglasses, the Sutro Origins, was also made available. These performance eyewear are a contemporary reimagining of the brand’s iconic Eyeshade, which debuted at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Oakley Sutro sunglass. Photo: Courtesy Oakley

Oakley Sutro sunglass, polished white with neon green temples. Photo: Courtesy Oakley

The new shields are available now in three different frame color options, each with gray-tinted Prizm Black lenses, for $166. The lenses allow 11 percent transmission, and are meant for bright daylight conditions.

Both a hard case, and soft carrying case, are included with each sunglass.

To coincide with the launch of the new campaign, Oakley will be launching a pop-up store called City of Origins, in Los Angeles, on Fairfax Avenue.

Opening February 21st, the pop-up retail space will feature a photography exhibition by surfer, skateboarder, and model Evan Mock.