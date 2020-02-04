Motion Instruments Motion IQ offers real time suspension data

The MotionIQ app offers the ability to view suspension data, in real time, displayed on your smartphone.

Motion IQ from Motion Instruments provides bike suspension data which can be used to gain insights into tuning and performance. Motion Instruments systems capture and analyze suspension information using just an iOS device and hardware mounted to your bike.

Motion IQ appears to compete with Fox’s Live Valve System, which also monitors shock performance in real time. Like Live Valve, Motion IQ helps the rider find a sweet spot for suspension setup — but Live Valve makes such adjustments in real time, whereas it appears MotionIQ provides the data in real time but does not automatically adjust the shocks. However, Motion Instruments says MotionIQ is the only system that takes bike balance — front and rear suspension movement, in other words — into account.

While developing MotionIQ, the brand worked with top athletes like world champion Greg Minnaar, Cody Kelley, Rae Morrison, Robin Wallner, and Bex Barona to collect and implement usable feedback.

“MI is a great product for all mountain bikers, not just the racer,” says Greg Minnaar. “Developing my V10, I’m constantly trying to find the best suspension setup, and quantify what I liked, or disliked, about the setup. With MotionIQ, I now have data to match the feeling on the bike.”

The system provides bike-, rider-, and terrain-specific data, which can be compared with the bike’s geometry and leverage curve. This shows how the wheels are interacting with the terrain, in conjunction with the damper shaft motion. This system quantifies bike balance, comparing front and rear bike-to-ground interaction for compression and rebound movement. You’ll also get fork and shock data, including virtual o-ring watermarks for specific trail events. These data files can be saved and shared using an iPhone.

Photo: Motion Instruments

Motion Instruments is launching six data analysis systems for use with cross-country, enduro, and downhill bikes. Within each system category are two product levels: Pro and Expert. The Pro systems are the highest-performing option, with the most accuracy, and may be ideal for suspension tuners and engineers. The Expert systems are a price-performance option, with 99 percent accuracy of the Pro system, and designed for riders wanting to dial in their bikes for any terrain or track.

All Pro and Expert systems work with the MotionIQ app. The app will record, analyze, and display suspension analytics. With MotionIQ, you’ll gain actionable data that are specific to your bike (geometry and leverage ratio), and the terrain you are riding. Your data is available immediately, on the trail, without any dependence on internet connectivity. Currently, the MotionIQ app works with iPhone and iPad. An Android version will be available in the future.

Motion Instruments offers three MotionIQ app levels: Free, Expert, and Pro. The free MotionIQ app will deliver insights into fork and shock performance. To dig deeper into specific bike performance, MI provides support for most bikes with MotionIQ Expert ($9.99/month, or $99/year). This will offer the user the ability to see how their wheels are interacting with the terrain, versus just looking at damper speeds. For power users who want deep insights into bike balance, the MotionIQ Pro is available ($29.99/month or $299/year).

This hardware pricing indicates a 25 percent discount for pre-order:

● Cross Country Pro $519.99

● Cross Country Expert $359.99

● Enduro Pro $999.99

● Enduro Expert $799.99

● Downhill Pro $999.99

● Downhill Expert $839.99