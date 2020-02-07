Just announced: Bontrager GR2 gravel shoe

The new shoe offers features for comfort, durability, and traction, at an affordable price.

Bontrager, Trek’s house brand, just announced the GR2, a shoe designed for off-road use. This shoe joins the Shimano RX-8 and the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Gravel, in the do-it-all off-road kicks category.

Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

The new Bontrager shoe features a durable, synthetic leather upper. The inForm Race last offers a slightly roomier fit.

Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

A lace closure system, with an elastic lace keeper, provides adjustability and allows replacements, if needed.

Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

The nylon composite sole rates 6 of 14, on Bontrager’s flex/stiffness scale, so we expect some stiffness, but also walkability. The rubber outsole is 2-bolt SBD-compatible.

Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

GnarGuard, Bontrager’s rubberized coating on the toe and heel, protects against abrasions and debris.

The new Bontrager GR2 Gravel Shoe ($139.99) is now available online at trekbikes.com and through Trek retailers.