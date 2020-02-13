Bontrager adds Elite Road Pedals, with composite body
Bontrager, the house brand of Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycles, just added composite road pedals to its 2020 components lineup.
The new Bontrager Elite Road pedals feature a resin-based body, and weigh in at (a claimed) 250g for a set. For reference, Bontrager’s Comp Road pedal measures 282g, which is about the same as the Look KEO Classic 3 Plus.
The new pedals feature adjustable tension release, and sealed cartridge bearings, which spin on chromoly spindles.
To enhance power transfer and durability, the large contact area has been reinforced along its entire surface—a notable feature for pedals at this price point.
Included are a set of Look KÉO-style cleats with six degrees of float. Bontrager also offers cleats with nine degrees of float.
Installation looks to be straightforward, requiring only an 8mm hex key.
Bontrager’s new Elite Road pedals are available immediately on trekbikes.com and through Trek’s global network of retail partners for $100.