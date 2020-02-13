Bontrager adds Elite Road Pedals, with composite body

A large contact surface, a composite resin body, and chromoly spindle promise a balance of modest weight and durability for the new Bontrager Elite Road pedals.

Bontrager, the house brand of Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycles, just added composite road pedals to its 2020 components lineup.

The new Bontrager Elite Road pedals feature a resin-based body, and weigh in at (a claimed) 250g for a set. For reference, Bontrager’s Comp Road pedal measures 282g, which is about the same as the Look KEO Classic 3 Plus.

The new pedals feature adjustable tension release, and sealed cartridge bearings, which spin on chromoly spindles.

Bontrager Elite pedals feature a large, reinforced contact are. Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

To enhance power transfer and durability, the large contact area has been reinforced along its entire surface—a notable feature for pedals at this price point.

Included are a set of Look KÉO-style cleats with six degrees of float. Bontrager also offers cleats with nine degrees of float.

Bontrager Elite Road Pedals come with Look KEO-compatible cleats, with six degrees of float. Photo: Courtesy Bontrager

Installation looks to be straightforward, requiring only an 8mm hex key.

Bontrager’s new Elite Road pedals are available immediately on trekbikes.com and through Trek’s global network of retail partners for $100.