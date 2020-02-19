USA Cycling partners with Belgian Waffle Ride and Tripel Crown of Gravel

Youth riders have been offered an opportunity to participate in the sold-out short course edition, free of charge.

USA Cycling announced a partnership with Monuments of Cycling—the producers of the Belgian Waffle Ride, and Tripel Crown of Gravel Series for 2020 and 2021—offering free and discounted registrations, in an effort to enhance the USAC Youth and Collegiate Development programs.

Youth and collegiate riders have been offered a special opportunity to participate in the sold-out Belgian Wanna Ride short course.

Youth riders (18 years old and younger) will be afforded the opportunity to ride for free throughout the 2020/2021 Tripel Crown Series. Collegiate riders (ages 18 to 23 years old) will get a 50 percent discount on any BWR registration.

Michael Marckx, the BWR promoter, assured that “a current USAC license is not required, and no, USAC rules do not currently apply. [We] would like to see our riders become USAC members because it supports the work of the NGB to make American cycling better.”

However, Marckx did indicate that “juniors and collegiate riders should hold USAC memberships to take advantage of the free/discounted registration.”

The Tripel Crown of Gravel Series commences in Asheville, NC, on August 30. It then heads to Cedar City, UT on October 17, and concludes with the final event of the Tripel Crown at the Canyon BWR, in San Diego, scheduled for May 2, 2021.

“As we look towards the future of this sport, USA Cycling is focused on developing young and collegiate riders,” said Lindsay Goldman, Director of Marketing and Membership for USA Cycling.

For the first time, in 2020, the BWR will be staged outside of California. The Asheville, NC race will be hosted by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, at their Mills River location. The event’s start, finish, and expo will take place at the brewery’s grounds.

Each BWR will offer a prize purse to top-five finishers, female and male. The Tripel Crown will offer a separate prize purse to the top three men and women overall, across the three events, based on their cumulative times. An age group competition will award top riders in each five-year age bracket with Tripel Crown of Gravel honors.

Online registration for all events, including the Tripel Crown of Gravel Series, opens February 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. (PT) at BelgianWaffleRide.Bike.