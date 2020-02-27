PYSO, ep. 41: What happens after a cyclist retires?

Professional cycling can define not only a person's physiology, but a large part of their identity. What happens when that is gone?

In most careers, people retire when they are in their 60s, or even 70s. For professional cyclists, however, retirement usually comes in a rider’s 30s. For someone who has built their lifestyle, body, and identity around the sport, what happens when that is suddenly gone?

Bobby Julich and Gus Morton have both crossed that bridge, and they dig into the good, the bad, and the ugly of that transition.

They are joined by special guest Gearoid Towey, an Olympic rower and founder of Crossing the Line, a program aimed at helping athletes transition out of their athletic careers and into a more socially standard one.