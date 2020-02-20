PYSO, ep. 40: Why do you ride gravel?

Bobby Julich is an Olympic medalist and a self-professed 'cat 5 gravel rider'. He and Gus interview a host of riders on why they ride and race gravel.

Gravel is on fire now, and Bobby Julich is jumping on the bandwagon.

“Let me just set the record straight: I am a full-on newbie, Cat 5 gravel rider. No doubt about it,” says the Olympic medalist. “I want to make it clear to the gravel community that I’m not trying to tell you guys anything new. You know those scratch marks on the back of the bandwagon tailgate? Those are mine for just jumping on and trying to grasp what’s going on here.”

With that perspective in mind, Bobby and Gus Morton interview a host of riders about what actually got them into gravel in the first place. Guests include Nicola Cranmer, Chris Carmichael, Matt Accarrino, Drew Quartapella, Pete Stetina, Sarah Swallow, Shayna Powless and Kenny Carlsen.

Bobby and Gus also debate whether or not a governing body should be involved in gravel. Bobby thinks there is some merit for safety’s sake, but Gus takes a different view: “I feel like, down with the governing body and let it be a free for all,” Gus says. “But then again, you know, I’m not necessarily the most responsible adult.”

Before talking gravel, the PYSO duo talk recent racing, including the surge in Colombian racing and Trofeo Laigueglia, which happened to be Bobby’s first European race back in 1995.

Give the pod a listen; it’s time to Put Your Socks On.