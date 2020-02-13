PYSO, ep. 39: How cycling coverage has changed over the decades

Bobby and Gus look at how the media has covered and is covering the sport, with special guests Jered Gruber and Ian Dille.

Just like the sport itself, cycling sports-journalism continues to refine and redefine itself. In this episode, we look at how cycling has been covered over the years, how that coverage is evolving, and how it might be covered in the future.

We are joined by special guest, the extraordinary photographer Jered Gruber, to get his view from behind the camera at races and beautiful cycling places as he travels the wife shooting with his wife Ashley Gruber.

“I am more and more captivated by the inner workings of teams,” Gruber says. “The thing that got us noticed early on was taking these big, beautiful panoramas – these really pretty scenics. Obviously I love those, but at a certain point that starts to feel empty. Like, that’s cool, some people in a landscape. As we have gotten closer and closer to a team like EF, you realize how much more access you have, and how you can capture pictures that are special. Ashley is taking these pictures in Colombia right now that are possible because we have been with that team so long as she can move around as she pleases.”

Bobby and Gus also catch up with Flobikes senior producer Ian Dille to talk about livestream and on-demand bike race coverage. Dille recalls the time when video coverage of a race meant borrowing a years-old VHS tape from a friend. And now?

“We are in an era when you can see all the races – almost – in real time,” Dille says.