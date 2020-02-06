PYSO, ep. 38: Fire, climate, and racing – What is the role of sport in society?

Should the UCI have a pollution protocol? And should pro riders be environmental activists, or neutral entertainers? Bobby and Gus get philosophical.

Bobby and Gus dig into the fundamental purpose of sport in our society at large, discussing the role pro cyclists and everyday riders should or shouldn’t have when it comes to environmental activism and politics.

Gus quotes Olympic founding father Pierre de Coubertin, arguing that sport exists to make the world a better place. Bobby counters that, for many, the purpose of sport is a diversion from reality.

But before they jump into the big-picture discussion, Bobby and Gus catch you up on all the highlights of recent racing from the Tour Down Under, Cyclocross Worlds, and the Tour of Argentina.