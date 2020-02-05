Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss: (Watch) band of brothers

Friends and teammates at Bora-Hansgrohe, Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are also collectors of vintage Japanese wristwatches.

It is no secret that Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are more than just teammates at Bora-Hansgrohe. They are great friends. And their friendship spills over into many areas off of the bike as well, most recently in their passion for vintage wristwatches.

Sagan and Oss enjoy collecting antique Japanese wristwatches. Photo: James Startt

Now, it is safe to say that both riders have the budget for some highly collectible watches, but they have a real penchant for vintage Japanese watches like Seiko, Casio and Citizen. During the recent Vuelta Ciclista San Juan in Argentina, Oss could be seen sporting his Casio ElectroLuminescence, a watch he likes so much he even bought one for Peter.

Peter Sagan shows off his 1969 Citizen Bullhead watch in Argentina. Photo: James Startt

“It’s very good for training. You can start it and stop it very easily,” Sagan said.

“Yeah, you can wear them all day long. You can swim in them, whatever,” Oss added.

Meanwhile Sagan couldn’t be happier with his most recent acquisition, a 1969 Citizen Bullhead automatic watch.

Daniel Oss was sporting his vintage Casio ElectroLuminescence watch in Argentina. Photo: James Startt

“I really like the watch, but really it is the bracelet that makes it special,” Sagan said. “If you see the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood this is the watch that Brad Pitt is wearing. And after I saw the movie I found it on internet and bought it and then found a similar band to go with it.”

Sagan and Oss completed a good block of racing in Argentina and will now head back to Europe. Sagan is slated to race Strade Bianche, while Oss has Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on his radar.