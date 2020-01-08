VN Podcast: TJ Eisenhart on road and gravel; Froome’s training setback

On this week's episode we discuss media reports of Chris Froome's recovery, the changing shape of U.S. pro racing, and we hear from road pro TJ Eisenhart about why he's moving to gravel racing.

The VeloNews Podcast returns with the first episode of 2020, and there is plenty to discuss. Andrew Hood and Fred Dreier jump into three major storylines from these early days of the decade.

The dangerous wildfires in Australia have not yet threatened the Santos Tour Down Under, but major endurance events are often cancelled in the wake of tragedy and natural disasters. Fred and Andy discuss the upcoming race, and whether or not the fires will force organizers to cancel it.

The U.S. gravel cycling scene is already generating headlines, as more pro road riders jump into off-road cycling. As it turns out, these riders are changing the business model of pro cycling in America by attracting personal sponsors that may have otherwise gone to a pro team or race. How could this shift change the American cycling landscape?

Chris Froome is back in the news, as stories circulated that he left a Team Ineos training camp in early December. Froome was quick to shoot down these stories as rumors. Were these stories accurate or overblown?

Then, we have an interview with domestic road pro TJ Eisenhart, who is leaving the road behind to launch his own gravel racing team. Eisenhart explains why he’s heading to gravel racing and delves into his own personal setbacks in road cycling. Plus, he explains why his gravel team supports a new business model.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.