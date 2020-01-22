VN Podcast: Colin Strickland’s WorldTour decision; Rohan Dennis at TDU

Dirty Kanza winner Colin Strickland sits down to discuss his 2019 campaign and the reasons why he said 'No, thank you' to the WorldTour. Plus, Andrew Hood checks in from the Tour Down Under.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we sit down with Dirty Kanza winner Colin Strickland at his local coffee shop in Austin, Texas. Strickland takes us into a deep dive into his background in cycling, and explains why he declined a spot with EF Pro Cycling for the 2020 season.

Strickland also discusses his hopes for the gravel racing scene, and why it should steer clear of the various models and attitudes that have shaped competitive road cycling.

First, however, we catch up with VeloNews reporter Andrew Hood who is on the ground at the Tour Down Under. Hood is chasing the big stories at the race. Ruth Winder won the women’s race in thrilling fashion, and the top sprinters are already collecting big wins.

Hood also discusses Rohan Dennis’s debut in the colors of Team Ineos. Hood was at the Ineos team bus when Dennis spoke to reporters about his controversial decision to exit the 2019 Tour de France early.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.