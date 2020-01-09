Fast Talk, Ep. 92: Q&A on intensity vs. volume, overtraining, lab testing, and more

Trevor drops a nerd bomb, summarizing a few studies on how to structure your training, then Trevor and Chris answer listener questions on overtraining, laboratory testing, and much more.

Hello and welcome to this bonus episode of Fast Talk. These new episodes, which we’ll publish every other week to supplement our flagship shows, will typically run a little shorter than our regular episodes, and they’ll also be more geared toward answering your questions, but all in all, they’ll contain the same great content you’ve come to expect from Fast Talk, and from Coach Connor and Chris Case.

Our regular, full-length episodes with multiple guests addressing the current science in training and your requested topics will still continue on, of course. For this first bonus episode, we’re doing a bit of everything. For starters, during our episode a few weeks back with the Cycling Gym, we recorded an analysis of some recent physiological research. Trevor hadn’t done a nerd bomb in a while and was feeling the need. But it didn’t really fit with the episode. So, we’ll start with Trevor’s summary of a few studies and what they say about how to structure your training.

We’ll also answer listener questions on overtraining, laboratory testing, and much more.

If you have a question for us, give us a call at 719-800-2112 and leave us a voicemail. If we can hear you loud and clear in the message, we may include the recording in the show. As always, you can also email us at fasttalk@fastlabs.com.

