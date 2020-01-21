Fast Talk 94: Fasted training, goal setting, and the polarized approach

Baby Yoda and analytic goal setting? It's time for Fast Talk.

Take a guess, which one of our all-knowing hosts is an expert on Baby Yoda, and who hadn’t even heard of him until this recording? Or, more importantly, what is a palindrome?

Welcome to our second bonus episode of Fast Talk where Chris and Coach Connor are once again tackling your important questions.

First is a question about training while fasting, then some goal-setting analysis, and finally some more discussion on the polarized training approach. We’ve included both email and voicemail questions in this podcast.