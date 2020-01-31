Wurf joins Ineos but remains focused on triathlon

Australian already held a number of connections to Ineos, will fill void left by workhorse Kiryienka.

Cameron Wurf got a call-up this weekend to race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race as a late-hour replacement for Team Ineos.

The former pro racer turned triathlete is back in the pro peloton, at least for select races, as he joins Team Ineos following the retirement of Vasil Kiryienka.

Triathlon and Ironman will remain his primary focus, but Ineos will use him at select races, especially in the front half of the season. With plenty of cross-pollination between Wurf and the Ineos brand, he was a natural fit to fill the void.

“This is an organization I’ve dreamed of being part of since it started and it’s amazing to officially pull on the colors,” Wurf said. “I am really excited and proud to represent Team Ineos.”

The 36-year-old Australian has gone into the deep-end in his triathlon career, last racing at the WorldTour level in 2014. Since then, he’s steadily grown into an Ironman contender, finishing 17th in 2017, ninth in 2018, and fifth last year in Kona.

Wurf holds the world-record of the bike leg in the Ironman world championships, and will keep triathlon at the center of his calendar, but will help fill some gaps for Ineos in the front half of the season.

Wurf should feel right at home at Ineos. He’s a regular training partner of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and Pavel Sivakov, and rides Pinarello bikes, as well as being backed by Kask, Castelli, and Fizik.

Most importantly, he’s trained by Tim Kerrison, Ineos’s top coach and trainer, since 2017.

“We’ve tried a number of different approaches to my training and racing over the past few years and I’ve been getting better and faster as a result,” Wurf said. “This is an evolution of that approach. Since I’ve been competing in Ironman, everyone has started riding a lot faster, but they’re also still running just as fast. This move will allow me to stay on the front foot because the bike is my strongest discipline.”

Wurf believes that some top-level bike racing will keep him sharp in his best discipline, while allowing him to continue to build his base.

Kerrison confirmed that Ironman, not the WorldTour, remains Wurf’s principal goal.

“Cameron will be joining the team to continue to pursue his Ironman career,” Kerrison said. “For the first part of the season he will be always ready and available to race as required, while for the months leading into Kona his focus will shift back to Ironman, with the aim of improving on last year’s fifth place with the full support of the team.”