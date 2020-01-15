VN Podcast: Deceuninck-Quick Step’s 2020 goals; VN’s newest editor Betsy Welch

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andrew Hood checks in from Deceuninck-Quick Step's camp on his way to the Tour Down Under. Plus, we welcome new VeloNews Senior Editor Betsy Welch.

The VeloNews Podcast welcomes the newest staff editor to join the publication, Betsy Welch.

On this week’s episode of the podcast we speak with Betsy about the various topics she will be covering, from women’s cycling to gravel and mountain bike racing. We recently held a focus group for female cyclists in Boulder, Colorado, and Betsy discusses what we learned from the 40 women who attended. What are the storylines driving interest amongst female riders?

Then, Andrew Hood calls in to discuss what he learned from Deceuninck-Quick Step’s training camp, where he interviewed Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe, and Zdenek Stybar. Evenepoel is making his grand tour start at just 19; Alaphilippe is targeting the Olympics.

Hood is off to the Tour Down Under, which kicks off the WorldTour schedule in just a few days. All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.