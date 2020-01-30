Vasil Kiryienka to retire

Vasil Kiryienka announced his retirement from professional cycling, following medical advice regarding a cardiac issue.

The 38 year-old Belarusian, who joined Team INEOS (formerly, Team Sky) in 2013, missed the start of last season owing to a cardiac anomaly, only to return to competitive racing at the Tour de Romandie in 2019—the team’s first race as Team INEOS.

He went on to enjoy success at the European Games time trial in his home country of Belarus, before rounding off the year at the Vuelta a España, his 11th and final grand tour.

Kiryienka said, “It’s a really sad day for me, but it’s the right decision based on the advice I’ve been given by the medical team. I’ve had a wonderful career, and enjoyed every minute racing with this team. It’s been an incredible journey, and I am so grateful for all the support I’ve received throughout my whole career.”

A hugely experienced rider, and well respected amongst his peers, Kiry’s record speaks for itself: 20 grand tour appearances, a 2013 Vuelta a España stage victory, and three Giro d’Italia stage wins, including a famous solo win to Sestriere, in 2011.

The Belarusian also won the Individual Time Trial at the World Championships in 2015, and has recorded overall victories at Route du Sud (2011), Chrono des Nations (2015, 2016), and GP Citta di Camaiore (2008).