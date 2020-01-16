USA Crits unveils 21 elite teams for 2020

USA Crits reveals the 21 teams that will compete in the 2020 series in the "D1" category.

USA Crits on Tuesday revealed the 21 teams that will compete in the series’s elite division, which it labels the “D1” category. Teams in the D1 category agree to participate in the entire USA Crits series, which in years past has included upwards of 10 races spread across the calendar.

Returning to the series are 2019 men’s D1 champion ButcherBox Cycling and D1 women’s winners Colavita/Cavaliere d’Oro Pro Cycling. Joining the two squads are a host of new squads to the series, as well as veteran teams. In total, USA Crits will feature nine teams in the women’s D1 category and 12 squads in the men’s D1 category.

“Seeing new teams develop with the sole purpose of racing the series and existing teams gaining new sponsors because they are getting exposure from our broadcasts is exciting,” said Scott Morris, development director of USA Crits in a release. “The creation of season long team and rider storylines is what the sport needs. We are making progress toward our goals.”

The series, which will celebrate its 14th running in 2020, has yet to reveal its race dates for 2020. In years past it has included the Athens Twilight Criterium, Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Littleton Twilight Criterium, and Tulsa Tough, among other national events. USA Crits livestreams all of the events online.

2020 USA Crits D1 Teams

Women

ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo

Automatic Racing

ButcherBox Cycling

Colavita/Cavaliere d’Oro Women’s Pro Cycling

DNA Pro Cycling Team

Hamilton United Pro

Levine Law Group Elite Women’s Cycling

Robson Forensic p/b Milligan Cycling

The Rider Box p/b The Happy Tooth Foundation

Men

Automatic Racing

ButcherBox Cycling

CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale

Good Guys Racing NYC p/b HighWaterWomen.org

Hamilton United Pro

Legion of Los Angeles

Nashville Local Cycling

Primal-Audi Denver

Robson Forensic p/b Milligan Cycling

Support Clean Port/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching

Team CLIF Bar Cycling

Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB