Tour of Utah reveals host venues for 2020

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, August 3 - 9, to visit both new locations and old favorites including Park City and Snowbird Resort.

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah has revealed its nine host venues for 2020.

The race will kick off from Herriman City August 3, and wrap up at Park City, August 9. Along the way, the action will pass through communities along the Wasatch Front, the peaks around Snowbird Resort and Canyons Village at Parkwood Park City Mountain, and include a circuit race in downtown Ogden.

With the Amgen Tour of California on hiatus this year, Tour of Utah has become the premier stage race on American soil. The seven-stage tour sits in the second tier ProSeries category, one beneath WorldTour.

“The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah remains a crowd favorite and one of the most successful races in North America,” said John Kimball, director of the Tour of Utah. “We are fortunate to have welcoming host venues that roll out the red carpet, picturesque courses that show beauty and brawn, and a very supportive community that enjoys watching great athletes.”

Highlights of the tour will include a first-ever team presentation and race start at Herriman City, a high-altitude stage 4 between ski resorts Westward Park City and summit finish atop Snowbird Resort, and first-time circuit race in Ogden for stage 5. The finish line of stage 7 will be on the historic Main Street in Park City.

The Tour of Utah has acted as a springboard for emerging talent through recent years, with past winners including Sepp Kuss (2018), Rob Britton (2017), and Joe Dombrowski (2015). In 2019, the race was won by Belgian rider Ben Hermans.

The race, now in its 16th year, will announce the field of 16 starting teams in early spring, with teams from the WorldTour, ProTour, and Continental divisions all set to receive invites.

Tour of Utah 2020 Stages: