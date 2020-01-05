Reports raise alarm bells over Froome’s recovery

The four-time Tour de France winner's road back to competition remains uncertain and no date has been set for his first race of 2020.

Reports of an early exit from a Team Ineos training camp in Spain have raised alarm bells about Chris Froome and his recovery from injury.

According to BiciSport, an Italian cycling magazine, Froome departed from a team training camp only after two days, with sport director Dario Cioni being quoted as saying, “He is not well and who knows if he will recover.”

There was no official comment from Team Ineos or Froome following the reports. A source close to the team confirmed that Froome did leave the camp early, but said it was linked to his ongoing rehabilitation.

Froome is expected to join Ineos teammates in a training camp later this month on Spain’s Canary Islands.

Froome, 35 in May, has not raced since crashing during a time trial recon at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June. Froome fractured his right femur, elbow and ribs, and has undergone a series of surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation sessions, casting doubt on the future of his racing career.

In interviews this fall, Froome was hoping for a return to racing some time in February, with the larger goal of trying to be ready for the Tour de France in July. So far, there is no official confirmation of Froome’s return to competition.

There was also speculation that Ineos juggled its racing calendar in the wake of Froome’s slow progress, ruling out a possible Giro d’Italia start for 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal and putting his focus solely on a Tour defense. Sources close to Ineos said that suggestion is incorrect, and that a Giro-Tour double attempt for Bernal would be too taxing with the prospect of a climber-friendly Olympic course on tap for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Right now, it appears newcomer Richard Carapaz will lead at the Giro in what will be a title defense for the former Movistar rider, with likely help from some of Ineos’s budding grand tour riders as well as new signing Rohan Dennis, who is expected to focus on the Giro’s time trials.

Bernal and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas are expected to headline Ineos’s efforts at the Tour. The big question remains whether or not Froome will be race-ready to handle the demands of a very challenging Tour course.

