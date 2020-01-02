Movistar switches to SRAM after long history with Campagnolo

The Spanish WorldTour team moves to SRAM components and Zipp wheels in a two-year deal that also sees both women's and men's teams transition to disc brakes.

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar has ended its nearly four-decade-long deal with Campagnolo, and will race with SRAM components and Zipp wheels for a two-year deal through 2021.

Some keen eyes had already spotted the change via photos that were released from a recent team training camp in Spain that saw team members riding on Canyon bikes, which remain as the team’s bike frame supplier, mounted with SRAM components. The team confirmed the news Thursday.

“After 37 years, we are switching to SRAM and Zipp,” said team boss Eusebio Unzué. “This is a historic change that we do not take lightly, but we see a great opportunity to partner with technology leaders in drivetrain and wheels.”

Both of Movistar’s men’s and women’s teams will ride on the SRAM’s wireless RED eTap AXS HRD components, with Zipp’s Firecrest and Zipp NSW wheels to choose from. The fleet also moves from rim to disc brakes. The women’s team will predominantly ride the 48/35 chainrings, while the men will most often ride the 50/37. Both teams prefer the 10-33 cassette, according to a team release.

“I look forward to racing on the new AXS gearing ranges,” said new star Enric Mas. “The idea of smaller steps between the gears should benefit a rider like me who relies on a consistent cadence when I time trial or climb.”

The men will begin their season at the Santos Tour Down Under, while the women’s first race will be the Vuelta CV Féminas.

With the move, Campagnolo’s presence in the WorldTour looks to be three, with Cofidis — moving up to the top league in 2020 — and Lotto-Soudal and UAE-Emirates racing with the Italian groupset. In addition to Movistar, SRAM will also support Trek-Segafredo for 2020, with Shimano represented across the remainder of the WorldTour.