Meyer, Spratt crowned Australian national road race champions

Spratt takes third national title, Meyer becomes champion having narrowly missed out in 2010.

Cameron Meyer and Amanda Spratt have become the national road race champions of Australia for 2020. The Mitchelton-Scott pair took the victories in Buninyong, Sunday.

Meyer won the men’s race by nearly a minute over Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) in a solo victory. Meyer attacked in the closing kilometers of the race in an all-or-nothing move that paid off. Marcus Culey (Sapura Cycling) placed third having ridden in the breakaway all day. Meyer’s win puts an end to a spell of nationals near-misses, having placed second in 2016 and third in 2019.

Spratt took the women’s race from a two-up sprint, edging out Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer) on the line to take her third national title. Mitchelton-Scott’s Grace Brown placed third after the Australian WorldTour team had dominated the race. Mitchelton-Scott’s aggression shattered the race in the closing stages, leaving Spratt, Brown, and Barrow alone out front. The race came down to Spratt and Barrow in the closing kilometers, with Spratt putting in a number of moves but failing to shake her opponent, leaving the win to come down to the final sprint.

The 5-day spell of national championships progressed as planned after organizers had taken measures to monitor risks from the wildfires in the region. Earlier this week, Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) became Australian time trial champions.

Santos Tour Down Under organizers have taken similar precautions, and the WorldTour race is still set to get underway January 21.