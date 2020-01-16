Israel Start-Up Nation to partner with Williams Formula 1 team

Israeli team to partner British motorsport outfit in third cycling-Formula 1 collaboration of the season.

Israel Start-Up Nation is to partner with British motorsport team Williams Formula 1 in 2020.

The collaboration will involve cross-marketing and product development between the two programs. Israel Start-Up Nation announced the news in a post on Facebook, Wednesday.

The partnership comes as a result of Israeli driver Roy Nissany becoming a test driver for the Formula 1 team in 2020. Israel Start-Up Nation co-owner Sylan Adams has been supporting Nissany’s ambition to join Williams and Formula 1 for the past year, and the driver is a friend of Israel Start-Up Nation riders Guy Sagiv and Guy Niv.

“I am hoping to earn ISN new fans from the F1 world, and conversely, the same for Williams amongst ISN’s many supporters,” said Adams. “2020 will be an exciting year.”

The partnership comes in Israel Start-Up Nation’s first year having formed from the merger of former WorldTour team Katusha-Alpecin and second-tier outfit Israel Cycling Academy. The new team will race the Tour de France in 2020 with ambitions of placing the first-ever Israeli rider in the grand tour.

“I feel like all three of us are putting the Israeli flag on the map,” said Nissany, 25.

“They are doing it for Israeli cycling, and I am trying to break new ground for the Israeli motorsport. I follow them closely and feel almost like we are in the same team, especially with the help of Mr. Sylvan Adams, who is giving us the opportunity and the tools to succeed. Of course, it is up to us now. They are competing for Tour de France history, and I long to become a full-time F1 race driver. We all root for each other.”

The partnership is the third cycling-motorsport collaboration of 2020, with British race team McLaren collaborating in Bahrain-McLaren, and Team Ineos partnering with Mercedes. Bahrain-McLaren and Ineos plan to use their collaborations to access the technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities of Formula 1. No further details of Israel Start-Up Nation and Williams’ venture was revealed.