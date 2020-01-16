Hosking takes opening stage of Women’s Tour Down Under

Australian criterium champion takes her fifth win off the season.

Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) won the opening stage of Santos Women’s Tour Down Under from a sprint, Thursday.

The Australian criterium champion claimed her fifth win of the season at stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, beating Lotta Henttala (Trek-Segafredo) and Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women’s Racing) in a sprint. Hosking’s victory means she takes the Ochre Jersey of race leader.

“It feels great,” said Hosking. “It’s my first race with the team and the girls were incredible. I’m really stoked I could give them a UCI win.”

Hosking has got her season started with a bang after victories at the national criterium championships and Bay Crit Series earlier this month.

“I spoke this offseason about how I felt like the pressure was lifted when I signed for Rally Cycling and that’s always when I perform my best,” Hosking said.

Hosking has now won four stages at the Tour Down Under through her career. The 29-year-old scooped her other three stage wins when riding for former team Ale Cipollini. She transferred to Rally Cycling at the close of 2019.

The race continues Friday and through the weekend with two road stages and a closing-stage criterium in Adelaide on Sunday. The men’s event starts Tuesday, January 21.