Elevate-KHS becomes Elevate-Webiplex for 2020

Information technology brand Webiplex step up its stake in American team to become co-title sponsor in 2020.

American Continental team Elevate-KHS is to become Elevate-Webiplex in 2020. Cloud-based business management brand Webiplex has stepped up its backing of the team to become a title sponsor alongside Elevate.

“We are proud to have Webiplex as our new co-title sponsor,” said Paul Abrahams, team General Manager. “Cycling is a deep part of the Webiplex culture – their offices were specifically chosen to be right next to a bike path – as is the encouragement of fitness for the general health and well-being of their employees.”

“We were a proud sponsor of last year’s team, as they displayed the dedication and drive it took to become the highest-ranked cycling team in America,” said Webiplex CEO, Rob Rennie. “We’re even more excited now as we increase our sponsorship as the team’s co-title sponsor for the 2020 season, and announce the new Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling team name.”

KHS Bicycles is stepping back as the primary partner and title sponsor, but will continue to supply the team through 2020.

The team won 50 races in 2019 and earned the top spot in USA Cycling’s season-long Pro Road Tour standings. Their success was driven by a breakout season for Canadian rider James Piccoli, who won the Tour of Gila and took a stage and placed second overall at the Tour of Utah. The 28-year-old has now been snapped up by WorldTour team Israel Start-Up Nation.

The team goes into 2020 with ambition to top the American rankings for a second year. The team boasts a roster packed with breakthrough talent, including Canadian U23 national TT champion Adam Roberge, and US National Team Members Eric Young, Gavin Hoover, and Lucas Bourgoyne.