Corendon-Circus become Alpecin-Fenix for 2020

Home of Mathieu van der Poel takes on new sponsors and a new look for 2020.

Dutch mutli-discipline team Corendon-Circus has taken on new sponsors and become Alpecin-Fenix for 2020.

The team, home of Dutch wunderkind Mathieu van der Poel, revealed its new colors and officially became Alpecin-Fenix on Wednesday. Van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado got the new-look team off to the perfect start that very day by taking storming victories at New Year’s Day race GP Sven Nys.

German shampoo brand Alpecin comes on board to continue its investment in cycling. The brand previously backed Giant-Alpecin and more recently, Katusha-Alpecin. The Russian team merged with Israel Cycling Academy to become Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of 2019, freeing Alpecin to support a new team. Italian interior design brand Fenix joins as co-sponsor.

The team will continue to ride Canyon bikes.

With the change in sponsors comes a change in identity, and the team now races in navy blue rather than the white and red colors of 2019. The team revealed the new kit in an Instagram post, Wednesday.

Van der Poel’s first appearance for Alpecin-Fenix came in the world champion’s jersey, though he was sure to point out the new sponsors as he crossed the line for his victory at GP Sven Nys.

The second-tier team races both road and cyclocross, though is best known for its results in the mud. In 2020, the team has big ambitions on the road, and is hoping to gain a wildcard slot at the Vuelta a Espana. However, with the pressure on race organizers to prioritize invites to Spanish teams, the Dutch outfit’s prospects currently look shaky.