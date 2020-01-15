Bevin ruled out of Tour Down Under with cardiac arrhythmia
Patrick Bevin will sit out Santos Tour Down Under after undergoing treatment for an episode of cardiac arrhythmia.
The 28-year-old had been scheduled to lead CCC Team at the Australian race, January 21, however, has returned home to New Zealand to allow a full recovery from treatment.
“Patrick Bevin was admitted to the Calvary Wakefield Hospital in Adelaide after noticing some irregularities in his heartbeat during training,” said CCC-Team Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Testa. “Patrick does not have a history of heart problems however, an electrocardiogram detected an episode of supraventricular arrhythmia. Fortunately, this is a non-life threatening condition and is quite common, but it did require immediate treatment to regulate the heart rhythm.”
Though the team is confident Bevin will make a full recovery, with less than a week until the start of the 7-day race, he has been pulled from the team as a precaution.
Bevin won a stage and ran close in the GC battle in the 2019 Tour Down Under, a performance that put him on the media’s map and earned him a spot as team leader for 2020.
“It’s disappointing to miss the race after preparing all off-season for it, and especially after coming so close to the win last year,” he said.
“I feel completely fine now and it’s now just a matter of rest and recovery to ensure it doesn’t happen again. With the solid block of off season training in my legs, I’m confident I can still have a strong start to the season one month later than planned.”
Bevin is replaced in CCC-Team line up for the Tour Down Under by Guillaume Van Keirsbulck.