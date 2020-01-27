2020 Tour of Hainan Cancelled

The 2020 Tour of Hainan has been cancelled due to fears of coronavirus.

Lausanne, January 27, 2020 (AFP) – The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced Monday that the 2020 Tour of Hainan, which was to take place in southern China from February 23 to March 1, has been canceled because of the health situation in the country affected by an outbreak of coronaviruses.

Created in 2006, the Tour of Hainan is a UCI Pro Series race, the second level of international cycling. The UCI said that, “at the request of the Chinese Cycling Federation, the race could be rescheduled in 2020, based on the race calendar.” The Tour of Hainan had been won last year by the Italian Fausto Masnada (CCC).

The next UCI organized event in China is the Tour of Chongming Island (photo above), held close to Shanghai from May 7-9. The UCI said the event is still planned to be raced. The UCI is in regular contact with Chinese authorities, “to keep informed of developments, health and its impact on the organization of cycling competitions in the country.”

“The UCI will take the necessary measures so that the safety of all parts is guaranteed,” said the UCI in a statement. This new coronavirus appeared in the city of Wuhan, causing concern because of its similarity to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong 2002-2003.