10 races on tap for USA Crits’s 2020 schedule

The 2020 USA Crits series is comprised of 10 races.

USA Crits on Friday revealed its 2020 schedule, which is comprised of 10 criteriums spread across the country. For the second consecutive season the series will kick off at the Birmingham HammerFest in Birmingham, Alabama on March 14, and conclude with the Benchmark Twilight Classic in West Chester, Pennsylvania on September 12.

Sandwiched in between are a smattering of returning events, including the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium in Athens, Georgia, the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, and the Salt Lake Criterium, among other events.

All of the elite races will be live streamed on the series’s website. Each race also awards points totals toward an overall champion in the men’s and women’s division. Last week USA Crits announced the 21 Division 1 teams that will compete in the entire series.

2020 USA Crits calendar

March 14

Birmingham HammerFest Fueled by Bolt 24, Birmingham, Alabama

March 28

Sun City Crit, El Paso, Texas

April 24

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium, Spartanburg, South Carolina

April 25

Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia

May 23

Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

July 11

ASWD Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho

July 18

Salt Lake City Criterium, Salt Lake City, Utah

July 25

Toyota San Rafael Sunset Criterium, San Rafael, California

August 1

Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium, Littleton, Colorado

September 12

Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic, West Chester, Pennsylvania