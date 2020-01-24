10 races on tap for USA Crits’s 2020 schedule
USA Crits on Friday revealed its 2020 schedule, which is comprised of 10 criteriums spread across the country. For the second consecutive season the series will kick off at the Birmingham HammerFest in Birmingham, Alabama on March 14, and conclude with the Benchmark Twilight Classic in West Chester, Pennsylvania on September 12.
Sandwiched in between are a smattering of returning events, including the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium in Athens, Georgia, the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, and the Salt Lake Criterium, among other events.
All of the elite races will be live streamed on the series’s website. Each race also awards points totals toward an overall champion in the men’s and women’s division. Last week USA Crits announced the 21 Division 1 teams that will compete in the entire series.
2020 USA Crits calendar
March 14
Birmingham HammerFest Fueled by Bolt 24, Birmingham, Alabama
March 28
Sun City Crit, El Paso, Texas
April 24
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium, Spartanburg, South Carolina
April 25
Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia
May 23
Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
July 11
ASWD Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho
July 18
Salt Lake City Criterium, Salt Lake City, Utah
July 25
Toyota San Rafael Sunset Criterium, San Rafael, California
August 1
Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium, Littleton, Colorado
September 12
Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic, West Chester, Pennsylvania