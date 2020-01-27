Bold and Bizarre at Fat Bike Worlds

Sunny skies, ideal temperatures, and lots of fat tire fun marked the 5th annual Borealis Fat Bike World Championship, which went down last weekend in Crested Butte, Colorado. This year’s trimmed-down event kicked off with an evening of—occasionally treacherous—fat bike polo, on a closed down block of the famed ski town’s main drag, Elk Avenue. The following morning, festivities headed to the edge of town for the main event, which consisted of a 3-lap fun race, and 5-lap, very much tongue-in-cheek World Championship affair. Both events were contested on a 5-mile, packed-snow circuit that traced a clockwise loop around the valley floor between town and Mount Crested Butte. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.