Gravel Worlds to offer free registration to riders who cannot afford the entry fee

The unofficial Gravel Worlds race in Lincoln, Nebraska will offer free registration in 2020 to riders who cannot afford the entry fee.

The news was circulated Wednesday by the race’s founder and co-director, Corey Godfrey.

“We’re always focused on making Gravel Worlds an inclusive event for all,” Godfrey said in a release. “The event was created to allow anyone and everyone an opportunity to ride together and enjoy the beautiful, rolling gravel roads, on the Great Plains of Nebraska. We try to limit barriers to participation, and understand a financial barrier may prevent some from joining. If you have a financial barrier to participating in Gravel Worlds, please reach out to us. We want you here, and can help.”

The race charges $90 to compete in one of three distances, and the event will be held August 22. Last year, the race attracted 700 participants, and the 150-mile race was won by John Borstelmann and Alison Tetrick.

The decision marks the latest move by gravel events to woo participants, through special registration formats. Last week, the Grasshopper Adventure Series in California said it would give female riders a 50 percent discount to register for the entire series.

Godfrey said riders who cannot afford the fee can apply for a free entry. Race management will conduct a short Q&A with the rider, and the rider will be asked to volunteer for a bicycle-related organization in their home community.

“If someone can’t truly afford the entry fee, we don’t want money to prevent them from joining us,” Godfrey said. “We’ll evaluate each situation, and offer free entries for those that need it.”

Riders can reach out to Godfrey through the race’s website.